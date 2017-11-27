November 27th Rock Springs and Green River Weather Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Monday – Isolated showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night – Isolated showers before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
