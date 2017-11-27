November 27th Rock Springs and Green River Weather Forecast

Monday – Isolated showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.