November 28th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.