November 29th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
