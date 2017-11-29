November 29th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.