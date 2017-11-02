November 2nd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 11 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow before 3 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 10 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of snow before , then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before , then a slight chance of snow between 8 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.