November 30th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow before 9 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9 am and 3 pm, then a chance of snow after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.