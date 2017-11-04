November 4th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – A chance of rain and snow before 10 am, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 9 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.