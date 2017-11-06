November 6th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Weather Statement: Strong west flow moving east from the Pacific will produce periods of snow today. Snow amounts up to an inch are expected, with locally higher amounts in southern Sweetwater County. Even though snowfall amounts will be light, wind gusts of 30 may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow along Interstate 80 and Highway 191 south of Rock Springs. Low visibility and areas of slick roads can be expected to make driving more difficult.

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 1 pm and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Friday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.