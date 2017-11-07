November 7th Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Veterans Day – Sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
