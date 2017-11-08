November 8th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Veterans Day – Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday – A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.
