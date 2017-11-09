November 9th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 43.
