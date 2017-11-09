November 9th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.