“Nun too Fast” 5K Walk Run This Saturday

The Ninth Annual “Nun too Fast” 5k Walk Run is coming up Saturday, November 18th in Rock Springs. The event, sponsored by the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, benefits the Holy Spirit Youth Ministry.

The race course will start at the Smiths parking lot on Foothill Boulevard, proceed to Reagan to Sweetwater to Dewar and finishing back at the Smith’s parking lot.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 18th with the walk/run beginning at 9:00 a.m. Registration fee is $25.00 and includes a T-Shirt. Pre-registration is available by calling 362-2611, ext. 18.

Prizes and medals will be awarded to the top finisher in each division.