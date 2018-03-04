NWS Issues Area Snow and Wind Statement And Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming has issued the following weather statement for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County…

A winter storm will bring snow with strong west winds early Sunday morning through the day Sunday. At this time, snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected. Gusty west-northwest winds will continue Sunday night into Monday. Travel may become difficult with icy roads and poor visibility. Winds may gust to 45 to 50 mph at times as well.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON for Upper Green River Basin Foothills-Upper Green River Basin- South Lincoln County- Including the cities of Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, Farson, Kemmerer, and Cokeville

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snow expected until 5 :00 p.m. Sunday. Plan on slippery road conditions. In addition, some reductions to visibility are likely. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will occur by late Sunday morning and cause blowing and drifting snow, especially across southern Lincoln County.