NWS Issues Area Weather Statement Concerning Area Wind And Snow

Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton Wyoming:

Snow and wind late tonight and Sunday…

A strong winter storm will bring snow with strong west winds early Sunday morning through the day Sunday. At this time, snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected. Gusty west-northwest winds will continue Sunday night into Monday. Travel may become difficult with icy snow packed roads and poor visibility.

For: Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County