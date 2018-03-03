Latest

NWS Issues Area Weather Statement Concerning Area Wind And Snow

March 3, 2018

NWS

Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton Wyoming:

Snow and wind late tonight and Sunday…

A strong winter storm will bring snow with strong west winds early Sunday morning through the day Sunday. At this time, snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected. Gusty west-northwest winds will continue Sunday night into Monday. Travel may become difficult with icy snow packed roads and poor visibility.

For: Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County

