NWS Issues Wyoming Weather Situation Report, Flooding Possible In Low Lying Areas As Weather Heats Up

The National Weather Service Riverton Office has issued a Weekly Situation Report covering through Wednesday, May 10th.

With temperatures expected in the upper 70s to lower to mid 80s across the Cowboy State, snow melt could result in some low lying flooding—especially in the western and central portions of the state Friday and Saturday.

After the warm temperatures, the next main concern will be how

much rain may fall across the area in the early to middle part of next week.

Two storm systems are expected with the first expected to produce a quarter to around a half of an inch of precipitation mainly across western and central Wyoming between Sunday and into Monday.

There will be continued chances for showers and storms between Monday and Wednesday. A second storm system could produce up to an inch of rain across portions of central through eastern areas with up to two inches in isolated areas. The increasing potential for heavier rainfall amounts will result in a higher probability of flooding across the region by the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service will continue to issue updated outlooks, advisories, and warnings as needed.