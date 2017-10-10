October 10th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly between 11 am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Monday –Sunny, with a high near 57.
