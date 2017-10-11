October 11th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday –Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 27.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.