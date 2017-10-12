October 12th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 26.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
