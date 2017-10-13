October 13th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.