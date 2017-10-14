October 14th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Isolated snow showers before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.