Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Isolated snow showers before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Be the first to comment on "October 14th Rock Springs And Green River Weather"