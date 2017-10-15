Latest

October 15th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

October 15, 2017

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
