October 15th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 28. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.