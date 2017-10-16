Latest

October 16th Rock Springs and Green River Updated Weather

October 16, 2017

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
