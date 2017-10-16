October 16th Rock Springs and Green River Updated Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.