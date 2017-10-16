October 16th Rock Springs and Green River Updated Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
