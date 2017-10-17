October 17th Rock Springs And Green River Weather Forecast

Today – Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 3 am A chance of rain and snow before 3 am , t hen a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.