October 17th Rock Springs And Green River Weather Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday – A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 3 am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 57.
