October 18th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.