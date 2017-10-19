October 19th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.