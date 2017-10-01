October 1st Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 7 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.