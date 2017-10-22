October 22nd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain between midnight and 4 am, then a slight chance of snow after 4 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain and snow, mainly between 11 am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.