Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 56.
Be the first to comment on "October 23rd Rock Springs And Green River Weather"