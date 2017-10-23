October 23rd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.