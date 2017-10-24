October 24th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.