October 25th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 45. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.