October 26th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 am and 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.