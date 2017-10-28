October 28th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Windy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.