October 28th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

October 28, 2017

Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Windy.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
