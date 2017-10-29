October 29th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.