Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.
Be the first to comment on "October 29th Rock Springs And Green River Weather"