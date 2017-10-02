October 2nd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.