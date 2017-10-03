October 3rd Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.