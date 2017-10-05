October 4th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Columbus Day – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28.