October 4th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.
Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 47.
