October 6th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Columbus Day Monday- A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.