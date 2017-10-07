October 7th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 8 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Columbus Day Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.