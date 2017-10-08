October 8th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – A chance of rain before 9 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 18 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 56.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 51.
