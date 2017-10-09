Latest

October 9th Rock Springs And Green River Weather Update

October 9, 2017

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Tonight- Clear, with a low around 23. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday- Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday- Patchy fog after noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday Night- Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday- Sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night –Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.
Saturday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night- Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday- Sunny, with a high near 51.
