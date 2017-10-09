October 9th Rock Springs And Green River Weather Update

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Tonight- Clear, with a low around 23. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday- Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday- Patchy fog after noon. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night- Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday- Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night –Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Saturday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night- Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday- Sunny, with a high near 51.