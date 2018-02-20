Yes, it was cold in the Rock Springs./Green River area last night with overnight lows between 8 and 12 below zero reported, but it could have been worse. Check out some of these overnight low temperatures from around the area as reported by the National Weather Service in Riverton.
Sweetwater County…
Farson -13 F 0515 AM 02/20 6594
13 E Wamsutter -12 F 0500 AM 02/20 7052
Fremont County…
14 ENE Dubois -34 F 0415 AM 02/20 7365
Riverton Airport -17 F 0500 AM 02/20 5525
Lander Airport -10 F 0500 AM 02/20 5586
South Pass -9 F 0355 AM 02/20 8556
Johnson County…
Buffalo Airport -10 F 0500 AM 02/20 4970
Lincoln County…
6 WNW Granger -20 F 0400 AM 02/20 6359
Kemmerer -19 F 0500 AM 02/20 6980
4 E Opal -18 F 0300 AM 02/20 6589
Cokeville -9 F 0400 AM 02/20 6194
.Natrona County…
Casper Airport -21 F 0500 AM 02/20 5320
Independence Rock -16 F 0415 AM 02/20 5920
Midwest -14 F 0522 AM 02/20 4865
Park County…
9 E Tower Junction -29 F 0215 AM 02/20 7266
NE Entrance Yellowstone -29 F 0445 AM 02/20 7360
Sublette County…
7 NE Pinedale -26 F 0426 AM 02/20 8530
21 W Big Piney -25 F 0309 AM 02/20 8200
Pinedale Airport -18 F 0515 AM 02/20 7085
Be the first to comment on "Oh Baby, It Is And Was Cold Outside… Area Overnight Low Temperatures"