Oh Baby, It Is And Was Cold Outside… Area Overnight Low Temperatures

Yes, it was cold in the Rock Springs./Green River area last night with overnight lows between 8 and 12 below zero reported, but it could have been worse. Check out some of these overnight low temperatures from around the area as reported by the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Sweetwater County…

Farson -13 F 0515 AM 02/20 6594

13 E Wamsutter -12 F 0500 AM 02/20 7052

Fremont County…

14 ENE Dubois -34 F 0415 AM 02/20 7365

Riverton Airport -17 F 0500 AM 02/20 5525

Lander Airport -10 F 0500 AM 02/20 5586

South Pass -9 F 0355 AM 02/20 8556

Johnson County…

Buffalo Airport -10 F 0500 AM 02/20 4970

Lincoln County…

6 WNW Granger -20 F 0400 AM 02/20 6359

Kemmerer -19 F 0500 AM 02/20 6980

4 E Opal -18 F 0300 AM 02/20 6589

Cokeville -9 F 0400 AM 02/20 6194

.Natrona County…

Casper Airport -21 F 0500 AM 02/20 5320

Independence Rock -16 F 0415 AM 02/20 5920

Midwest -14 F 0522 AM 02/20 4865

Park County…

9 E Tower Junction -29 F 0215 AM 02/20 7266

NE Entrance Yellowstone -29 F 0445 AM 02/20 7360

Sublette County…

7 NE Pinedale -26 F 0426 AM 02/20 8530

21 W Big Piney -25 F 0309 AM 02/20 8200

Pinedale Airport -18 F 0515 AM 02/20 7085