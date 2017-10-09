Olate Dogs Performing in Rock Springs

The Olate Dogs, winners of America’s Got Talent season seven, will be in Rock Springs on October 19th.

The group includes rescue dogs performing tricks which amaze audiences all over the country.

Olate Dogs will perform at 7 p.m. on October 19, 2017 at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. The trick show is family friendly, and people of all ages are invited to attend.

Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber, Rock Springs Main Street/URA Office, and online at brownpapertickets.com.

Tickets are priced at $16 for kids up to 10 years of age, $26 for ages 11 to 17, and $36 for adults. Those wanting to get up close and personal can purchase a VIP ticket to meet the dogs for $46.

The Olate Dogs astound audiences with jumps, back flips, dancing, jumping rope, and much more.

Visit http://olatedogs.com/ to learn more about the group.