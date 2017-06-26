Old Chicago To Open In Rock Springs This Summer

The Old Chicago restaurant is set to open in Rock Springs late this summer.

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom is tentatively set to open in Rock Springs at the end of August. Manager Dustin Warren said an exact date has not been set as the building is still under construction.

The restaurant boasts a wide range of food options including pizzas, burgers, wings, pasta, and more.

The Rock Springs location will include the World Beer Tour and expects to have over 100 different types of beer available on rotation.

The restaurant will be at the location previously held by Winger’s at 1675 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs, adjacent to the Holiday Inn.