Old Chicago To Open In Rock Springs

The Old Chicago restaurant is tentatively set to open in Rock Springs at the end of September.

Manager Dustin Warren said the tentative opening date is set for September 25th.

Having already hired over 40 employees, the restaurant will employ approximately 120 full-time and part-time workers. Positions are available for multiple job titles. Those interested can apply at jrgcareers.com.

The restaurant boasts a wide range of food options including pizzas, burgers, wings, pasta, and more.

The Rock Springs location will include the World Beer Tour and expects to have over 100 different types of beer available on rotation.

The restaurant will be at the location previously held by Winger’s at 1675 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs, adjacent to the Holiday Inn.