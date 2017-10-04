Old Chicago Opening Moved Up

The opening of the Old Chicago restaurant in Rock Springs has been moved up.

Old Chicago will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 16th, according to manager Dustin Warren. The first day of business will be open for lunch, and the restaurant plans to begin serving breakfast in the days soon after opening.

The restaurant had previously announced that construction and corporate training delays would push the opening date to October 30th, but those obstacles were overcome faster than expected.

The restaurant boasts a wide range of food options including pizzas, burgers, wings, pasta, and more.

The Rock Springs location will include the World Beer Tour and expects to have over 100 different types of beer available on rotation.

The restaurant is at the location previously held by Winger’s at 1675 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs, adjacent to the Holiday Inn.