One Case of Measles Confirmed At Rock Springs Junior High

Sweetwater County School District #1 has confirmed that one student within the district has contracted the measles virus.

One student from Rock Springs Junior High is confirmed to have measles, according to information from SWCSD#1. The District nursing staff has spoken with the student’s parent, health provider, and Public Health Officer Dr. Stachon, and bloodwork confirmed the rash is measles.

In the press release, the District stresses that only one student has been diagnosed with measles, and no ‘outbreak’ has occurred.

The District says staff and students who have been immunized have no need to be concerned. Pregnant women or women who may be pregnant are advised to call their provider as a precaution.

The student also has a sibling who attends Pilot Butte Elementary. Parents of students at RSJH and Pilot Butte Elementary who have not been vaccinated due to religious or medical exemptions have been notified their child may have been exposed.

Those parents have the option to keep their children home for two weeks if they fear their child could contract measles.

Symptoms to watch for include: fever, cold like symptoms, small red spots in mouth, appearance of rash at hairline spreading downward over body. Those affected by measles may have diarrhea or an ear infection as a complication. Measles is spread through direct contact with respiratory secretions or inhalation of suspended (airborne) respiratory droplets.

The District says they intend to keep the school community informed and not cause undo panic or concern. If you have any questions or concerns, contact your health care provider, school nurse, or the central administration building.