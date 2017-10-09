One Dead In Crash Near Greybull

A Greybull woman died in a single vehicle rollover crash on Saturday.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Rachel Harwood, 53 of Greybull, died in a crash which occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday at milepost 99 on US 14 / US 16 / US 20 near Greybull.

Harwood was a passenger in a 2002 Toyota Tundra pickup which was traveling eastbound when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road. The driver over-corrected to the left and lost control of the vehicle. While attempting to regain control by steering to the right, the pickup went off the roadway. The vehicle entered the right of way and rolled twice before coming to a rest on its wheels.

The driver and Harwood were ejected during the crash. Two other occupants were not ejected.

Harwood died from injuries at the scene.

The other occupants were transported by ground ambulance to South Big Horn County Hospital in Basin, Wyoming.

This is the 110th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 95 in 2016, 115 in 2015, and 122 in 2014.