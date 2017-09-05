One Dead In Uinta County Crash

One person died in a crash in southwestern Wyoming last night.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, WY 414 just south of the Urie intersection was closed for about two hours last night as a result of a two vehicle crash.

One person died in the crash and another was transported by ambulance to Evanston Regional Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Air Med from Rock Springs responded to assist in the crash.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, the crash is under investigation by Wyoming Highway Patrol.