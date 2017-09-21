One Fatality in Crash Near Green River

At least one person died in head-on collision on WY 374 this afternoon.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred near mile post 85 on WY 374 this afternoon. WY 374 is the service road which runs through Jamestown.

The vehicles involved only had drivers in them and did not have any passengers.

One driver died on scene, and the other driver was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Descriptions of the vehicles are being withheld to provide time for families to be notified.

WY 374 remains closed during the investigation and clean-up efforts.