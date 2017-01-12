One Injured In Tanker Truck Crash, Non-Hazardous Substance Leaking





















One person was injured when a tanker truck crashed near mile marker 106 on I-80 this morning.

The Trimac tanker truck came to rest hanging over an interstate overpass which passes over the entrance to Skyline Village in Rock Springs. According to WYDOT, the truck was traveling eastbound when it entered the median near mile marker 106 and drove in the median for a short distance before striking a light pole, overturning, and coming to rest dangling over the overpass.

The driver was the only occupant and was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released by authorities.

The tanker was hauling soda lacquer which is a non –hazardous substance. The Department of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill, and the fire department is currently working on clean up.